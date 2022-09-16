What To Expect As Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPD) Delivers An -5.80% Loss In 6 Months

During the recent session, Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $93.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.59% or -$3.48. The 52-week high for the EXPD share is $137.80, that puts it down -47.36 from that peak though still a striking 0.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $92.58. The company’s market capitalization is $15.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.10. EXPD has a Sell rating from 5 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) trade information

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) registered a -3.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.59% in intraday trading to $93.51 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.37%, and it has moved by -10.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.40%. The short interest in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) is 4.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $103.92, which implies an increase of 10.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90.00 and $125.00 respectively. As a result, EXPD is trading at a discount of -33.68% off the target high and 3.75% off the low.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Expeditors International of Washington Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) shares have gone down -5.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.84% against 24.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.80% this quarter and then drop -7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.73 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.5 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.61 billion and $4.32 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 31.00% and then jump by 4.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.50%. While earnings are projected to return 102.90% in 2022.

EXPD Dividends

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 02 and May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Expeditors International of Washington Inc. is 1.34, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.38 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)’s Major holders

Expeditors International of Washington Inc. insiders own 0.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.56%, with the float percentage being 95.11%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,106 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.22 million shares (or 13.24% of all shares), a total value of $2.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.03 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $503.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.85 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $396.78 million.