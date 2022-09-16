WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) Has Dropped -61.97% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s traded shares were 2.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.78, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.50% or -$0.22. The 52-week high for the WE share is $14.97, that puts it down -296.03 from that peak though still a striking -1.06% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.82. The company’s market capitalization is $2.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.33 million shares over the past three months.

WeWork Inc. (WE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. WE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.57.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

WeWork Inc. (WE) registered a -5.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.50% in intraday trading to $3.78 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.58%, and it has moved by -34.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.97%. The short interest in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) is 80.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.08 day(s) to cover.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that WeWork Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. WeWork Inc. (WE) shares have gone down -32.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 87.92% against 13.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $824.31 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $906.13 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -41.90% in 2022.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

WeWork Inc. insiders own 8.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.75%, with the float percentage being 91.66%. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 324.35 million shares (or 45.98% of all shares), a total value of $2.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 81.08 million shares, is of SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD’s that is approximately 11.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $552.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WeWork Inc. (WE) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 11.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $84.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.28 million, or about 1.60% of the stock, which is worth about $76.92 million.