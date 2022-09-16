We Just Learned Something New About 2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) This Week With Its 3.09% Gain

During the last session, 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.78% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the TWOU share is $35.99, that puts it down -349.31 from that peak though still a striking 16.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.68. The company’s market capitalization is $612.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

2U Inc. (TWOU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. TWOU has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

2U Inc. (TWOU) registered a 1.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.78% in intraday trading to $8.01 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.09%, and it has moved by -8.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.80%. The short interest in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) is 7.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.14, which implies an increase of 43.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, TWOU is trading at a discount of -149.69% off the target high and 0.12% off the low.

2U Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that 2U Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. 2U Inc. (TWOU) shares have gone down -31.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.13% against 2.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.50% this quarter and then jump 125.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $269.97 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $288.26 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -42.50%. While earnings are projected to return 19.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

TWOU Dividends

2U Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

2U Inc. insiders own 3.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.54%, with the float percentage being 104.33%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 309 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.59 million shares (or 12.44% of all shares), a total value of $100.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $93.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 2U Inc. (TWOU) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 6.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.49 million, or about 3.24% of the stock, which is worth about $33.13 million.