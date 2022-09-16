VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) Has Lost -32.45% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s traded shares were 2.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.16% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the VNET share is $19.89, that puts it down -226.07 from that peak though still a striking 42.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.51. The company’s market capitalization is $883.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.24 million shares over the past three months.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. VNET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) registered a 0.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.16% in intraday trading to $6.10 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 41.53%, and it has moved by 16.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.06%. The short interest in VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is 7.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.02, which implies an increase of 90.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.99 and $158.98 respectively. As a result, VNET is trading at a discount of -2506.23% off the target high and -391.64% off the low.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VNET Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VNET Group Inc. (VNET) shares have gone down -12.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against -6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -225.00% this quarter and then drop -94.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $256.39 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $273.75 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $234.42 million and $244.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.40% and then jump by 12.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.40%. While earnings are projected to return 114.30% in 2022.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

VNET Group Inc. insiders own 11.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.25%, with the float percentage being 85.86%. FIL LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.73 million shares (or 9.61% of all shares), a total value of $80.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.38 million shares, is of TT International Asset Management LTD’s that is approximately 9.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $77.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VNET Group Inc. (VNET) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 3.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.66 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $9.91 million.