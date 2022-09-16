TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TLGY)’s Stock Is Up 4.07%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the recent session, TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TLGY)’s traded shares were 0.94 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the TLGY share is $10.50, that puts it down -4.17 from that peak though still a striking 4.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.67. The company’s market capitalization is $289.81M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 97770.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 76.16K shares over the past three months.

TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TLGY) trade information

TLGY Acquisition Corporation (TLGY) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $10.08 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.18%, and it has moved by 0.40% in 30 days. The short interest in TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TLGY) is 3700.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

TLGY Dividends

TLGY Acquisition Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TLGY Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:TLGY)’s Major holders

TLGY Acquisition Corporation insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.08%, with the float percentage being 72.08%. Saba Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.99 million shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $19.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Taconic Capital Advisors Lp’s that is approximately 6.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $14.95 million.

Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.37 million market value.