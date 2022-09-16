The Time Is Right To Purchase V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC)

During the recent session, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.81% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the VFC share is $78.91, that puts it down -96.05 from that peak though still a striking 0.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.06. The company’s market capitalization is $15.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.13 million shares over the past three months.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. VFC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.15.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) trade information

V.F. Corporation (VFC) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $40.25 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.05%, and it has moved by -15.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.43%. The short interest in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is 18.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.59 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.65, which implies an increase of 22.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, VFC is trading at a discount of -111.18% off the target high and 13.04% off the low.

V.F. Corporation (VFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that V.F. Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. V.F. Corporation (VFC) shares have gone down -28.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -2.52% against -6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 3.60% this quarter and then jump 9.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.32 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.77 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.30%. While earnings are projected to return 242.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 22.50% per annum.

VFC Dividends

V.F. Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 25 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for V.F. Corporation is 2.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.93 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)’s Major holders

V.F. Corporation insiders own 5.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.52%, with the float percentage being 91.52%. PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,167 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 77.48 million shares (or 19.94% of all shares), a total value of $4.41 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.2 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.29 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of V.F. Corporation (VFC) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and American Balanced Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 14.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $631.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.84 million, or about 2.79% of the stock, which is worth about $478.74 million.