The Time Is Right To Purchase Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY)

During the last session, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s traded shares were 1.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.71% or $2.73. The 52-week high for the GETY share is $37.88, that puts it down -183.75 from that peak though still a striking 41.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.86. The company’s market capitalization is $4.57B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.00 million shares over the past three months.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) trade information

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) registered a 25.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.71% in intraday trading to $13.35 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.16%, and it has moved by -57.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.95%.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $242.8 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $244.8 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 93.60% in 2022.

GETY Dividends

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY)’s Major holders

Getty Images Holdings Inc. insiders own 197.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.65%, with the float percentage being -99.02%. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 139 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.47 million shares (or 6.60% of all shares), a total value of $54.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.75 million shares, is of Fir Tree Capital Management LLP’s that is approximately 5.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $47.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) shares are RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and Merger Fund, The. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $7.49 million.