The Future Belongs To Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s traded shares were 5.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.13% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the VCSA share is $11.00, that puts it down -194.91 from that peak though still a striking 36.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.38. The company’s market capitalization is $1.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.78 million shares over the past three months.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. VCSA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) trade information

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) registered a -8.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.13% in intraday trading to $3.73 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.57%, and it has moved by -32.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.55%. The short interest in Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) is 4.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.73 day(s) to cover.

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vacasa Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) shares have gone down -43.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -316.67% against 13.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $285.48 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $388.51 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -733.30% in 2022.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

Vacasa Inc. insiders own 3.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.68%, with the float percentage being 83.95%. Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 62.47 million shares (or 29.08% of all shares), a total value of $516.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.06 million shares, is of Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.’s that is approximately 10.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $190.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 4.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $13.18 million.