The Current Price For Edison International (NYSE: EIX): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the recent session, Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $67.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.26% or -$0.86. The 52-week high for the EIX share is $73.32, that puts it down -8.72 from that peak though still a striking 18.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $54.98. The company’s market capitalization is $25.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.60 million shares over the past three months.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) trade information

Edison International (EIX) registered a -1.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.26% in intraday trading to $67.44 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.34%, and it has moved by -4.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.68%. The short interest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is 4.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.04 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Edison International (EIX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Edison International has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Edison International (EIX) shares have gone up 3.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.49% against 6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -3.00% this quarter and then drop -21.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.15 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.29 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.70%. While earnings are projected to return 1.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

EIX Dividends

Edison International is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Edison International is 2.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.10 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX)’s Major holders

Edison International insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.58%, with the float percentage being 89.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,003 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 44.53 million shares (or 11.67% of all shares), a total value of $3.12 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32.31 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.27 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Edison International (EIX) shares are Investment Company Of America and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Investment Company Of America owns about 11.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $700.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.0 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $771.1 million.