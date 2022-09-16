The $68.44 Is The Price At Which Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares were 8.55 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $68.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.05% or -$1.43. The 52-week high for the PDD share is $104.30, that puts it down -52.4 from that peak though still a striking 66.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.21. The company’s market capitalization is $84.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.99 million shares over the past three months.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PDD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 48 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 38 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.39.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) registered a -2.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.05% in intraday trading to $68.44 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.37%, and it has moved by 38.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.08%. The short interest in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 18.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $602.33, which implies an increase of 88.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $403.35 and $830.50 respectively. As a result, PDD is trading at a discount of -1113.47% off the target high and -489.35% off the low.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pinduoduo Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares have gone up 60.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 117.33% against -14.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.40% this quarter and then jump 35.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.49 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.89 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 83.30%. While earnings are projected to return 190.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 51.74% per annum.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Pinduoduo Inc. insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.31%, with the float percentage being 23.35%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 639 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 29.09 million shares (or 2.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.17 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.97 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 1.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund owns about 8.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $428.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.4 million, or about 0.51% of the stock, which is worth about $395.65 million.