The $23.25 Is The Price At Which Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) Deserves Consideration

During the recent session, Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.04% or -$1.76. The 52-week high for the CNM share is $32.54, that puts it down -39.96 from that peak though still a striking 13.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.00. The company’s market capitalization is $6.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 444.36K shares over the past three months.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. CNM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) trade information

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) registered a -7.04% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.04% in intraday trading to $23.25 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.92%, and it has moved by 1.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.97%. The short interest in Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) is 4.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.42, which implies an increase of 26.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $51.00 respectively. As a result, CNM is trading at a discount of -119.35% off the target high and -11.83% off the low.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Core & Main Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Core & Main Inc. (CNM) shares have gone up 6.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 115.66% against 32.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.00% this quarter and then drop -2.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.63 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.5 billion by the end of Oct 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 265.40% in 2022.

CNM Dividends

Core & Main Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM)’s Major holders

Core & Main Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.71%, with the float percentage being 103.73%. Select Equity Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.64 million shares (or 6.93% of all shares), a total value of $281.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.68 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 3.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $161.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Core & Main Inc. (CNM) shares are Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund owns about 3.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 million, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $53.22 million.