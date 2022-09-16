Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) Rose 13.83% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -4.28% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.74% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the STWD share is $26.35, that puts it down -15.32 from that peak though still a striking 13.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.69. The company’s market capitalization is $7.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.00 million shares over the past three months.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) trade information

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) registered a -1.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.74% in intraday trading to $22.85 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.04%, and it has moved by -4.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.51%. The short interest in Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is 6.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.05 day(s) to cover.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Starwood Property Trust Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) shares have gone down -0.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.03% against -2.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $362.2 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $399.37 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $302.29 million and $289.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 19.80% and then jump by 37.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.30%. While earnings are projected to return 31.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 4.99% per annum.

STWD Dividends

Starwood Property Trust Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is 1.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.25 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s Major holders

Starwood Property Trust Inc. insiders own 5.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.29%, with the float percentage being 50.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 567 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 26.88 million shares (or 8.69% of all shares), a total value of $616.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.22 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $418.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $196.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.36 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $168.84 million.