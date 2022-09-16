RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Surged -19.74% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares were 6.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.22, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.15% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the RLX share is $6.47, that puts it down -430.33 from that peak though still a striking 4.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $1.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.26 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.48 million shares over the past three months.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) registered a -6.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.15% in intraday trading to $1.22 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.43%, and it has moved by -19.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.15%. The short interest in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is 21.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.24 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -30.40% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -30.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.07% per annum.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

RLX Technology Inc. insiders own 39.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.42%, with the float percentage being 51.79%. IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 189 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 60.07 million shares (or 6.46% of all shares), a total value of $127.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.89 million shares, is of Wildcat Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 3.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $55.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 10.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.35 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $18.99 million.