Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Could Post A 22.88% Or More Growth

During the last session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s traded shares were 1.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.67% or -$0.36. The 52-week high for the RXRX share is $27.65, that puts it down -110.91 from that peak though still a striking 62.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.92. The company’s market capitalization is $2.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. RXRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) registered a -2.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.67% in intraday trading to $13.11 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.18%, and it has moved by 6.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.26%. The short interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 15.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 22.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, RXRX is trading at a discount of -189.86% off the target high and 38.98% off the low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares have gone up 99.54% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.05% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.40% this quarter and then drop -42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 336.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.4 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.53 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.55 million and $2.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 111.80% and then jump by 118.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -177.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.10% per annum.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders