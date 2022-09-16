PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE: PHM) Has Dropped -18.33% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $39.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.57% or $0.61. The 52-week high for the PHM share is $58.09, that puts it down -47.18 from that peak though still a striking 11.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.03. The company’s market capitalization is $8.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.39 million shares over the past three months.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PHM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.87.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) trade information

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) registered a 1.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.57% in intraday trading to $39.47 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.80%, and it has moved by -12.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.33%. The short interest in PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is 9.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.12, which implies an increase of 24.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $41.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, PHM is trading at a discount of -102.69% off the target high and -3.88% off the low.

PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PulteGroup Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) shares have gone down -16.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.25% against 31.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.70% this quarter and then jump 35.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.2 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.53 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.50%. While earnings are projected to return 43.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.20% per annum.

PHM Dividends

PulteGroup Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PulteGroup Inc. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PulteGroup Inc. (NYSE:PHM)’s Major holders

PulteGroup Inc. insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.02%, with the float percentage being 95.67%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 976 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 27.75 million shares (or 11.99% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.43 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $981.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $285.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.44 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $227.95 million.