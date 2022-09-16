PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -3.93% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.38% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the PPL share is $30.99, that puts it down -6.9 from that peak though still a striking 13.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.98. The company’s market capitalization is $21.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.81 million shares over the past three months.

PPL Corporation (PPL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PPL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.46.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) trade information

PPL Corporation (PPL) registered a 0.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.38% in intraday trading to $28.99 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.50%, and it has moved by -6.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.97%. The short interest in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) is 10.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.32 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.67, which implies an increase of 8.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, PPL is trading at a discount of -17.28% off the target high and -0.03% off the low.

PPL Corporation (PPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PPL Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PPL Corporation (PPL) shares have gone up 8.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.43% against 6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.80% this quarter and then jump 13.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.93 billion as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.95 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -61.50%. While earnings are projected to return -97.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 17.56% per annum.

PPL Dividends

PPL Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for PPL Corporation is 0.90, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)’s Major holders

PPL Corporation insiders own 0.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.50%, with the float percentage being 71.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,065 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 90.05 million shares (or 12.23% of all shares), a total value of $2.61 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 58.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.71 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PPL Corporation (PPL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 21.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $628.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.94 million, or about 2.30% of the stock, which is worth about $491.63 million.