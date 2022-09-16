NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Investing Potential Is $44.08

During the recent session, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s traded shares were 1.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.74% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the NRG share is $47.82, that puts it down -8.48 from that peak though still a striking 21.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.70. The company’s market capitalization is $10.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.89 million shares over the past three months.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. NRG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.65.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) trade information

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) registered a -1.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.74% in intraday trading to $44.08 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.00%, and it has moved by 5.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.89%. The short interest in NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) is 15.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.60, which implies a decrease of -1.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, NRG is trading at a discount of -6.62% off the target high and 13.79% off the low.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NRG Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) shares have gone up 14.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -63.49% against 6.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -85.20% this quarter and then drop -74.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.1 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.42 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.05 billion and $6.61 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 100.20% and then jump by 42.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 41.50%. While earnings are projected to return 330.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 37.90% per annum.

NRG Dividends

NRG Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for NRG Energy Inc. is 1.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s Major holders

NRG Energy Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.73%, with the float percentage being 99.61%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 797 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 30.63 million shares (or 12.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.17 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.19 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $889.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $268.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.69 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $255.48 million.