Now Is A Good Time To Buy Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO)

During the last session, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s traded shares were 5.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.00% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the INO share is $8.15, that puts it down -288.1 from that peak though still a striking 34.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.38. The company’s market capitalization is $512.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.20 million shares over the past three months.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. INO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) trade information

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) registered a 5.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.00% in intraday trading to $2.10 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.78%, and it has moved by -22.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.26%. The short interest in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) is 43.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.4 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.20, which implies an increase of 50.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, INO is trading at a discount of -280.95% off the target high and 4.76% off the low.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) shares have gone down -36.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.14% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.50% this quarter and then jump 3.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $520k as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $530k by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $273k and $970k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 90.50% and then drop by -45.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.60%. While earnings are projected to return -35.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 45.80% per annum.

INO Dividends

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s Major holders

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.34%, with the float percentage being 42.03%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 278 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 23.27 million shares (or 10.16% of all shares), a total value of $83.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.05 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $64.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 27.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.21 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $22.3 million.