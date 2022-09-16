Now Is A Good Time To Buy Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR)

During the recent session, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $47.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.57% or -$1.76. The 52-week high for the IR share is $62.64, that puts it down -31.74 from that peak though still a striking 17.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.28. The company’s market capitalization is $19.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.01 million shares over the past three months.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. IR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.6.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) trade information

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) registered a -3.57% downside in the last session. The stock plummet -3.57% in intraday trading to $47.55 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by -8.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.31%. The short interest in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) is 10.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.87, which implies an increase of 14.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46.00 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, IR is trading at a discount of -64.04% off the target high and 3.26% off the low.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ingersoll Rand Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) shares have gone down -1.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 10.05% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.30% this quarter and then drop -1.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.46 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.53 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.28 billion and $1.42 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.30% and then jump by 8.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.10%. While earnings are projected to return 920.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

IR Dividends

Ingersoll Rand Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)’s Major holders

Ingersoll Rand Inc. insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.74%, with the float percentage being 103.01%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 862 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 75.16 million shares (or 18.64% of all shares), a total value of $3.6 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.68 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.14 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund owns about 15.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $760.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.74 million, or about 3.41% of the stock, which is worth about $658.21 million.