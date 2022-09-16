Now Is A Good Time To Buy Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX)

During the last session, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s traded shares were 2.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.98% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the AMLX share is $33.41, that puts it down -8.26 from that peak though still a striking 78.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. AMLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.87.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) registered a 1.98% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.98% in intraday trading to $30.86 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.17%, and it has moved by 23.49% in 30 days. The short interest in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) is 3.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.25, which implies an increase of 28.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, AMLX is trading at a discount of -62.02% off the target high and -13.42% off the low.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) shares have gone up 32.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.03% against 10.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2,212.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.55 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -108.00% in 2022.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 30.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.97%, with the float percentage being 75.84%. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.17 million shares (or 12.25% of all shares), a total value of $92.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.76 million shares, is of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 4.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $35.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $3.62 million.