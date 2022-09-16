Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Has Been Falling -3.93% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the recent session, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)’s traded shares were 0.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $235.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.39% or -$3.31. The 52-week high for the NSC share is $299.20, that puts it down -27.02 from that peak though still a striking 7.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $217.00. The company’s market capitalization is $55.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.21 million shares over the past three months.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NSC has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.72.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) trade information

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) registered a -1.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.39% in intraday trading to $235.55 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.87%, and it has moved by -7.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.93%. The short interest in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) is 2.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $264.58, which implies an increase of 10.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $196.00 and $316.00 respectively. As a result, NSC is trading at a discount of -34.15% off the target high and 16.79% off the low.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Norfolk Southern Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) shares have gone down -12.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.05% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.60% this quarter and then jump 16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.26 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.21 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.85 billion and $2.85 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.30% and then jump by 12.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.60%. While earnings are projected to return 54.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.07% per annum.

NSC Dividends

Norfolk Southern Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Norfolk Southern Corporation is 4.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)’s Major holders

Norfolk Southern Corporation insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.96%, with the float percentage being 77.06%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,931 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.69 million shares (or 7.96% of all shares), a total value of $4.37 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.19 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.79 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.64 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.27 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $1.23 billion.