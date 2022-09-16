Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) Stock Dropped -15.36% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s traded shares were 0.71 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.02% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the MCW share is $19.82, that puts it down -112.89 from that peak though still a striking -3.01% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.59. The company’s market capitalization is $2.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.43 million shares over the past three months.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MCW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) trade information

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) registered a -4.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.02% in intraday trading to $9.31 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.34%, and it has moved by -15.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.38%. The short interest in Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW) is 12.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.78, which implies an increase of 37.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, MCW is trading at a discount of -200.75% off the target high and -7.41% off the low.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mister Car Wash Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) shares have gone down -39.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -13.64% against -2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -18.20% this quarter and then drop -30.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $216.92 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $211.84 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $194.31 million and $191.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.60% and then jump by 10.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.00%. While earnings are projected to return -138.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

MCW Dividends

Mister Car Wash Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE:MCW)’s Major holders

Mister Car Wash Inc. insiders own 1.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.16%, with the float percentage being 103.48%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 177 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 219.21 million shares (or 72.04% of all shares), a total value of $2.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.48 million shares, is of Wasatch Advisors Inc’s that is approximately 4.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $126.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) shares are Wasatch Core Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Core Growth Fund owns about 3.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.12 million, or about 1.03% of the stock, which is worth about $29.37 million.