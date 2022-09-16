Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares were 4.24 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.40% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the LICY share is $14.28, that puts it down -127.03 from that peak though still a striking 6.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.65 million shares over the past three months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LICY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) registered a -6.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.40% in intraday trading to $6.29 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.89%, and it has moved by -18.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.17%. The short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) is 8.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.13, which implies an increase of 37.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, LICY is trading at a discount of -106.68% off the target high and -27.19% off the low.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares have gone down -26.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.28% against 10.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -18.20% this quarter and then jump 7.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 420.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.7 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.63 million by the end of Jan 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $4.39 million and $7.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 212.00% and then jump by 121.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -34.30% in 2022.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. insiders own 22.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.18%, with the float percentage being 50.34%. Covalis Capital LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 213 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.15 million shares (or 6.00% of all shares), a total value of $63.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.21 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $39.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 2.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.93 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $12.11 million.