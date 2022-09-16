Is Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares were 6.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.68% or -$1.03. The 52-week high for the RUN share is $60.60, that puts it down -62.21 from that peak though still a striking 55.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.80. The company’s market capitalization is $7.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.77 million shares over the past three months.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. RUN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) registered a -2.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.68% in intraday trading to $37.36 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.10%, and it has moved by 6.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.77%. The short interest in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is 29.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.02, which implies an increase of 25.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $79.00 respectively. As a result, RUN is trading at a discount of -111.46% off the target high and 19.7% off the low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunrun Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares have gone up 27.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -135.90% against 16.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then drop -127.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $499.48 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $524.3 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $401.17 million and $438.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.50% and then jump by 19.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -20.50%. While earnings are projected to return 68.80% in 2022.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Sunrun Inc. insiders own 6.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.21%, with the float percentage being 102.44%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 703 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 31.59 million shares (or 15.03% of all shares), a total value of $959.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.0 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $546.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 6.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $141.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.75 million, or about 2.73% of the stock, which is worth about $174.52 million.