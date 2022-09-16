Is IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ: IMRA) On Track To Post A 42.15% Or More Growth?

During the last session, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s traded shares were 1.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.00% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the IMRA share is $4.57, that puts it down -88.84 from that peak though still a striking 59.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.97. The company’s market capitalization is $56.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.59 million shares over the past three months.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. IMRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.51.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) trade information

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) registered a 10.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.00% in intraday trading to $2.42 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.08%, and it has moved by 106.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.24%. The short interest in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) is 83750.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.40, which implies a decrease of -72.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.40 and $1.40 respectively. As a result, IMRA is trading at a premium of 42.15% off the target high and 42.15% off the low.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IMARA Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IMARA Inc. (IMRA) shares have gone up 51.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.71% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.10% this quarter and then jump 29.10% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 32.90% in 2022.

IMRA Dividends

IMARA Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 03 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s Major holders

IMARA Inc. insiders own 16.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.10%, with the float percentage being 80.79%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.39 million shares (or 16.69% of all shares), a total value of $8.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.31 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 12.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $6.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IMARA Inc. (IMRA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $0.26 million.