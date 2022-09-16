Is Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s (NYSE: XPRO) 5.13% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.34% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the XPRO share is $21.36, that puts it down -46.7 from that peak though still a striking 39.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 619.98K shares over the past three months.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. XPRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) trade information

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) registered a -0.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.34% in intraday trading to $14.56 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.13%, and it has moved by 23.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.47%. The short interest in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) is 3.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.67, which implies an increase of 7.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, XPRO is trading at a discount of -30.49% off the target high and 3.85% off the low.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 129.20% this quarter and then jump 143.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $296.57 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $315.77 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $107.84 million and $112.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 175.00% and then jump by 181.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.70%. While earnings are projected to return 60.50% in 2022.

XPRO Dividends

Expro Group Holdings N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s Major holders

Expro Group Holdings N.V. insiders own 7.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 77.10%, with the float percentage being 83.53%. Oak Hill Advisors, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 29.1 million shares (or 26.55% of all shares), a total value of $517.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 14.53 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 13.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $258.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 7.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.88 million, or about 3.54% of the stock, which is worth about $44.67 million.