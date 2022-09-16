Is Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRA) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA)’s traded shares were 20.12 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.70% or $0.73. The 52-week high for the CMRA share is $15.30, that puts it down -328.57 from that peak though still a striking 68.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.11. The company’s market capitalization is $71.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.93 million shares over the past three months.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) trade information

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (CMRA) registered a 25.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.70% in intraday trading to $3.57 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 70.00%, and it has moved by 27.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.30%. The short interest in Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) is 44760.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 242.00% in 2022.

CMRA Dividends

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA)’s Major holders

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. insiders own 49.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.35%, with the float percentage being 160.28%. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of May 30, 2022, the company held over 4547.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $9957.0 in shares.