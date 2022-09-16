Is Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.78. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $66.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.33% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the CAH share is $72.28, that puts it down -8.51 from that peak though still a striking 31.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.85. The company’s market capitalization is $18.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.91 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.68 million shares over the past three months.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. CAH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.17.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) trade information

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) registered a 0.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.33% in intraday trading to $66.61 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.00%, and it has moved by -5.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.22%. The short interest in Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is 6.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.67, which implies an increase of 5.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, CAH is trading at a discount of -20.1% off the target high and 14.43% off the low.

Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cardinal Health Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) shares have gone up 23.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.15% against -1.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.90% this quarter and then drop -6.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $44.71 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $46.09 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.10%. While earnings are projected to return -260.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.16% per annum.

CAH Dividends

Cardinal Health Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cardinal Health Inc. is 1.98, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH)’s Major holders

Cardinal Health Inc. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.57%, with the float percentage being 89.96%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,105 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 33.74 million shares (or 12.38% of all shares), a total value of $1.91 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.31 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $453.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.93 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $393.08 million.