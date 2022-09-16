Is Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -24.84% YTD?

During the recent session, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $493.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.26% or -$6.29. The 52-week high for the AVGO share is $677.76, that puts it down -37.24 from that peak though still a striking 6.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $463.91. The company’s market capitalization is $200.01B, and the average trade volume was 2.05 million shares over the past three months.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. AVGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) trade information

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) registered a -1.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.26% in intraday trading to $493.85 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.30%, and it has moved by -9.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.88%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $663.33, which implies an increase of 25.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $540.00 and $775.00 respectively. As a result, AVGO is trading at a discount of -56.93% off the target high and -9.34% off the low.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Broadcom Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares have gone down -17.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.67% against 13.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.00%. While earnings are projected to return 137.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.20% per annum.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Broadcom Inc. is 16.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.28 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s Major holders

Broadcom Inc. insiders own 2.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.20%, with the float percentage being 85.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,640 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 36.98 million shares (or 9.16% of all shares), a total value of $23.28 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33.46 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 8.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.07 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 15.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.58 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.23 million, or about 2.78% of the stock, which is worth about $7.07 billion.