Investing In DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s traded shares were 1.06 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.10% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the DLO share is $67.88, that puts it down -153.57 from that peak though still a striking 43.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.19. The company’s market capitalization is $7.80B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.17 million shares over the past three months.

DLocal Limited (DLO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. DLO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

DLocal Limited (DLO) registered a 2.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.10% in intraday trading to $26.77 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.89%, and it has moved by -10.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.74%. The short interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is 7.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.80, which implies an increase of 20.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, DLO is trading at a discount of -75.57% off the target high and 6.61% off the low.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DLocal Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DLocal Limited (DLO) shares have gone down -18.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.00% against 4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 42.90% this quarter and then jump 57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 73.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $102.8 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $108.54 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 162.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 52.10% per annum.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

DLocal Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.08%, with the float percentage being 87.08%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 182 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 57.31 million shares (or 19.43% of all shares), a total value of $1.79 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.9 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $403.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DLocal Limited (DLO) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund owns about 3.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $112.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.93 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $84.34 million.