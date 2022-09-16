If All Goes Well, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) Could Shrink By -100.0% Or More

During the last session, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s traded shares were 1.1 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.19% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AAOI share is $8.86, that puts it down -254.4 from that peak though still a striking 40.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.48. The company’s market capitalization is $69.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 232.43K shares over the past three months.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AAOI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) trade information

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) registered a -1.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.19% in intraday trading to $2.50 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.38%, and it has moved by -12.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.66%. The short interest in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) is 4.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 19.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.27, which implies an increase of 41.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.80 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, AAOI is trading at a discount of -100.0% off the target high and -12.0% off the low.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Applied Optoelectronics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) shares have gone down -23.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -46.05% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.14 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.31 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $54.05 million and $53.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.70% and then jump by 10.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.70%. While earnings are projected to return 24.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.00% per annum.

AAOI Dividends

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s Major holders

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. insiders own 5.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.25%, with the float percentage being 38.45%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 86 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.21 million shares (or 4.38% of all shares), a total value of $4.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.2 million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $1.51 million.