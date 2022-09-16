How Will Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) Look After It Drops -377.66% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s traded shares were 10.87 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $77.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.87% or -$1.47. The 52-week high for the COIN share is $368.90, that puts it down -377.66 from that peak though still a striking 47.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $40.83. The company’s market capitalization is $17.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.22 million shares over the past three months.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. COIN has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.68.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) registered a -1.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.87% in intraday trading to $77.23 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.68%, and it has moved by -14.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.74%. The short interest in Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) is 33.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.68, which implies an increase of 23.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $220.00 respectively. As a result, COIN is trading at a discount of -184.86% off the target high and 45.62% off the low.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Coinbase Global Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares have gone down -55.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -176.00% against 4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -141.70% this quarter and then drop -222.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -50.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $830.52 million as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $788.61 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -153.50% in 2022.

COIN Dividends

Coinbase Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s Major holders

Coinbase Global Inc. insiders own 1.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.10%, with the float percentage being 52.06%. AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 990 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.86 million shares (or 6.26% of all shares), a total value of $2.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.95 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $420.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 5.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $259.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.95 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $750.69 million.