How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Given A -126.86% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares were 31.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.66% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the NU share is $12.24, that puts it down -122.14 from that peak though still a striking 40.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.26. The company’s market capitalization is $24.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 22.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 25.60 million shares over the past three months.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NU has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) registered a 1.66% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.66% in intraday trading to $5.51 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.89%, and it has moved by -0.18% in 30 days. The short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) is 102.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.12, which implies an increase of 22.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.30 and $12.50 respectively. As a result, NU is trading at a discount of -126.86% off the target high and 40.11% off the low.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nu Holdings Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares have gone down -19.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 700.00% against 13.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 120.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $908.87 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $985.35 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 3.80% in 2022.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd. insiders own 8.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.09%, with the float percentage being 74.17%. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 202 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 555.45 million shares (or 16.05% of all shares), a total value of $4.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 415.54 million shares, is of Galileo (PTC) Ltd’s that is approximately 12.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.21 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Europacific Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that New World Fund, Inc. owns about 28.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $108.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.0 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $74.82 million.