Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) At $22.58 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s traded shares were 0.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $22.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.74% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the HR share is $29.07, that puts it down -28.74 from that peak though still a striking 1.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.14. The company’s market capitalization is $8.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.49 million shares over the past three months.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. HR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) trade information

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) registered a -1.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.74% in intraday trading to $22.58 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.59%, and it has moved by -13.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.08%. The short interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) is 10.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.15 day(s) to cover.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) shares have gone down -10.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.43% against 4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.00% this quarter and then jump 57.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $186.31 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $186.71 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $191.59 million and $195.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.80% and then drop by -4.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.00%. While earnings are projected to return 84.20% in 2022.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is 0.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.90 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated insiders own 0.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.94%, with the float percentage being 60.10%.