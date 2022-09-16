GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: GXO) Fall -40.89% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO)’s traded shares were 0.81 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $41.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.67% or -$2.48. The 52-week high for the GXO share is $105.92, that puts it down -156.84 from that peak though still a striking 7.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.08. The company’s market capitalization is $5.12B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. GXO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.62.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) trade information

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) registered a -5.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.67% in intraday trading to $41.24 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.23%, and it has moved by -11.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.01%. The short interest in GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO) is 3.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.78 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $72.25, which implies an increase of 42.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, GXO is trading at a discount of -130.36% off the target high and -26.09% off the low.

GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GXO Logistics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) shares have gone down -40.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 34.93% against 16.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.11 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.21 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 589.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.79% per annum.

GXO Dividends

GXO Logistics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GXO Logistics Inc. (NYSE:GXO)’s Major holders

GXO Logistics Inc. insiders own 0.56% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.89%, with the float percentage being 86.38%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 637 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.16 million shares (or 9.72% of all shares), a total value of $796.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.35 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $666.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $212.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.93 million, or about 2.55% of the stock, which is worth about $126.81 million.