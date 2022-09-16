GPK’s -1.60% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.38% or -$0.99. The 52-week high for the GPK share is $24.07, that puts it down -10.77 from that peak though still a striking 18.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.63. The company’s market capitalization is $6.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.88 million shares over the past three months.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GPK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) trade information

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) registered a -4.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.38% in intraday trading to $21.73 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.60%, and it has moved by -3.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.74%. The short interest in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) is 9.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26.63, which implies an increase of 18.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, GPK is trading at a discount of -38.06% off the target high and 21.77% off the low.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Graphic Packaging Holding Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) shares have gone up 14.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 92.11% against 19.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.24 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.22 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.57 billion and $1.82 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.60% and then jump by 21.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.70%. While earnings are projected to return 14.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.51% per annum.

GPK Dividends

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)’s Major holders

Graphic Packaging Holding Company insiders own 1.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.43%, with the float percentage being 99.48%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 470 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 27.76 million shares (or 9.02% of all shares), a total value of $556.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.51 million shares, is of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s that is approximately 7.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $471.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) shares are Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund owns about 17.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $340.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.84 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $177.21 million.