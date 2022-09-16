Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) Is Up 17.44% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -15.74% – What To Do Now

During the recent session, Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $63.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.14% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the FTV share is $79.87, that puts it down -25.68 from that peak though still a striking 17.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.47. The company’s market capitalization is $22.56B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.83 million shares over the past three months.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. FTV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.76.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) trade information

Fortive Corporation (FTV) registered a -1.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.14% in intraday trading to $63.55 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.52%, and it has moved by -6.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.95%. The short interest in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) is 3.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $73.56, which implies an increase of 13.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $88.00 respectively. As a result, FTV is trading at a discount of -38.47% off the target high and 5.59% off the low.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fortive Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fortive Corporation (FTV) shares have gone up 7.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.09% against -9.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.20% this quarter and then jump 11.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.45 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.56 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.32 billion and $1.37 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.00% and then jump by 13.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.00%. While earnings are projected to return -57.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.80% per annum.

FTV Dividends

Fortive Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fortive Corporation is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)’s Major holders

Fortive Corporation insiders own 1.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.04%, with the float percentage being 110.66%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,049 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 37.56 million shares (or 10.48% of all shares), a total value of $2.29 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.7 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.81 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fortive Corporation (FTV) shares are Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. owns about 11.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $755.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.83 million, or about 2.74% of the stock, which is worth about $598.87 million.