Following Its 52-Week Low, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH)’S Share Price Rose 17.15% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -66.86%

During the last session, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s traded shares were 3.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.20% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the AUPH share is $33.97, that puts it down -348.15 from that peak though still a striking 17.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.74 million shares over the past three months.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. AUPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) registered a 1.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.20% in intraday trading to $7.58 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.14%, and it has moved by -10.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.54%. The short interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is 13.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.31, which implies an increase of 64.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, AUPH is trading at a discount of -295.78% off the target high and -71.5% off the low.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares have gone down -31.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.29% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.50% this quarter and then jump 61.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 195.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.14 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.21 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.20%. While earnings are projected to return -61.40% in 2022.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 6.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.17%, with the float percentage being 33.30%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 251 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.45 million shares (or 5.03% of all shares), a total value of $79.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.97 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 3.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $49.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 3.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.83 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $20.59 million.