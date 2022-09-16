Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE): Is It Possible To Be Down -16.10% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)’s traded shares were 0.75 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $53.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.22% or -$1.22. The 52-week high for the DRE share is $66.22, that puts it down -22.97 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $47.12. The company’s market capitalization is $21.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.33 million shares over the past three months.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) trade information

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) registered a -2.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.22% in intraday trading to $53.85 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.91%, and it has moved by -14.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.79%. The short interest in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) is 8.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.33, which implies an increase of 14.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $52.00 and $74.00 respectively. As a result, DRE is trading at a discount of -37.42% off the target high and 3.44% off the low.

Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Duke Realty Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) shares have gone up 0.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.40% against 4.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -80.90% this quarter and then drop -8.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $281.4 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $288.87 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.90%. While earnings are projected to return 179.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.00% per annum.

DRE Dividends

Duke Realty Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Duke Realty Corporation is 1.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)’s Major holders

Duke Realty Corporation insiders own 0.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.45%, with the float percentage being 99.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 890 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 62.17 million shares (or 16.17% of all shares), a total value of $3.61 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.15 million shares, is of Cohen & Steers Inc.’s that is approximately 13.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.91 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 18.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.0 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.02 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $639.63 million.