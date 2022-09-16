Could Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)’s traded shares were 0.91 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $138.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.50% or -$2.12. The 52-week high for the ETN share is $175.72, that puts it down -26.43 from that peak though still a striking 11.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $122.50. The company’s market capitalization is $55.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) trade information

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) registered a -1.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.50% in intraday trading to $138.99 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.49%, and it has moved by -7.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.11%. The short interest in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is 4.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.33 day(s) to cover.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eaton Corporation plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) shares have gone down -7.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.05% against 9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 5.80% this quarter and then jump 13.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.21 billion as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.2 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.90%. While earnings are projected to return 53.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.20% per annum.

ETN Dividends

Eaton Corporation plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Eaton Corporation plc is 3.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN)’s Major holders

Eaton Corporation plc insiders own 0.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.11%, with the float percentage being 84.37%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,826 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 34.53 million shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $5.24 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.24 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 11.51 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.75 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.72 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $1.32 billion.