Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: CRF): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the recent session, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)’s traded shares were 0.87 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.22% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the CRF share is $14.20, that puts it down -58.13 from that peak though still a striking 17.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.41. The company’s market capitalization is $910.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) trade information

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (CRF) registered a -4.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.22% in intraday trading to $8.98, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.60%, and it has moved by -8.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.25%. The short interest in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF) is 4.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.35 day(s) to cover.

CRF Dividends

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. is 2.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 21.50 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CRF)’s Major holders

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.43%, with the float percentage being 4.43%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 49 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.39 million shares (or 0.61% of all shares), a total value of $5.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.38 million shares, is of Advisor Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $5.23 million.