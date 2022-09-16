Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) On Thursday – Up 55.53% From The Lows, What’s Next?

During the recent session, Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s traded shares were 0.83 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $85.45, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.56% or -$1.35. The 52-week high for the CEG share is $88.66, that puts it down -3.76 from that peak though still a striking 55.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $38.00. The company’s market capitalization is $28.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.54 million shares over the past three months.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CEG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.79.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) registered a -1.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.56% in intraday trading to $85.45 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.18%, and it has moved by 6.63% in 30 days. The short interest in Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) is 5.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.75 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $87.60, which implies an increase of 2.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, CEG is trading at a discount of -22.88% off the target high and 36.81% off the low.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.37 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.77 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -134.70% in 2022.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Constellation Energy Corporation is 0.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.65 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s Major holders

Constellation Energy Corporation insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.93%, with the float percentage being 81.12%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 917 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 38.41 million shares (or 11.76% of all shares), a total value of $2.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.15 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 6.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.25 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Washington Mutual Investors Fund owns about 13.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $768.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.41 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $529.07 million.