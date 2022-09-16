Can You Get A Quick Recovery From IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Given A -135.63% drop From High?

During the last session, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s traded shares were 2.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.00% or -$0.75. The 52-week high for the IDYA share is $27.71, that puts it down -135.63 from that peak though still a striking 30.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.14. The company’s market capitalization is $353.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 386.71K shares over the past three months.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.10. IDYA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) trade information

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) registered a -6.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.00% in intraday trading to $11.76 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.91%, and it has moved by 9.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.94%. The short interest in IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) is 3.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.00, which implies an increase of 44.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $32.00 respectively. As a result, IDYA is trading at a discount of -172.11% off the target high and -10.54% off the low.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) shares have gone down -1.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -60.99% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -57.60% this quarter and then drop -19.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.6 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.77 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.76 million and $8.98 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -24.60% and then jump by 53.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -1.20% in 2022.

IDYA Dividends

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 21 and March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)’s Major holders

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. insiders own 6.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.93%, with the float percentage being 97.27%. Logos Global Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.85 million shares (or 7.38% of all shares), a total value of $31.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.69 million shares, is of Avidity Partners Management, LP’s that is approximately 6.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $30.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.26 million, or about 3.25% of the stock, which is worth about $12.06 million.