Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s traded shares were 13.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.29. The 52-week high for the CEI share is $4.85, that puts it down -1572.41 from that peak. The company’s market capitalization is $149.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.81 million shares over the past three months.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) registered a 0.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.28% in intraday trading to $0.29 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.60%, and it has moved by -18.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -82.26%. The short interest in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) is 38.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.22 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 39.10% in 2022.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Camber Energy Inc. insiders own 10.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.52%, with the float percentage being 6.17%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.86 million shares (or 2.47% of all shares), a total value of $9.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.08 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.33 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $2.82 million.