Boom Or Bust? Where Will Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) Stock Go Next?

During the last session, Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s traded shares were 11.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.68% or -$0.61. The 52-week high for the RKLB share is $16.97, that puts it down -232.75 from that peak though still a striking 30.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.53. The company’s market capitalization is $2.34B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.33 million shares over the past three months.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. RKLB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) trade information

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) registered a -10.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.68% in intraday trading to $5.10 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.27%, and it has moved by -22.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.86%. The short interest in Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) is 16.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.52 day(s) to cover.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rocket Lab USA Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) shares have gone down -40.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.86% against -4.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 231.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $49.24 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.4 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.28 million and $5.29 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 336.50% and then jump by 928.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -324.20% in 2022.

RKLB Dividends

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s Major holders

Rocket Lab USA Inc. insiders own 21.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.93%, with the float percentage being 77.61%. VK Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 199 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 103.5 million shares (or 22.32% of all shares), a total value of $833.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.31 million shares, is of Deer Management Co. LLC’s that is approximately 15.81% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $590.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF owns about 10.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.61 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.83 million, or about 1.69% of the stock, which is worth about $63.05 million.