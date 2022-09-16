Boom Or Bust? Where Will ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s traded shares were 0.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $60.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.33% or -$2.08. The 52-week high for the OKE share is $75.07, that puts it down -24.33 from that peak though still a striking 13.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.11. The company’s market capitalization is $27.31B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.67 million shares over the past three months.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. OKE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.9.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) trade information

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) registered a -3.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.33% in intraday trading to $60.38 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.88%, and it has moved by -1.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.12%. The short interest in ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is 7.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $69.19, which implies an increase of 12.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, OKE is trading at a discount of -32.49% off the target high and 3.94% off the low.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ONEOK Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ONEOK Inc. (OKE) shares have gone down -3.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.75% against 6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.90% this quarter and then jump 14.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.18 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.9 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return 136.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.87% per annum.

OKE Dividends

ONEOK Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ONEOK Inc. is 3.74, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE)’s Major holders

ONEOK Inc. insiders own 0.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.40%, with the float percentage being 67.81%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,329 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 51.77 million shares (or 11.59% of all shares), a total value of $3.66 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 43.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.08 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ONEOK Inc. (OKE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $908.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.49 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $693.36 million.