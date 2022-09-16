As The Stock Falls By -37.10% Year-To-Date, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s traded shares were 3.11 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.40% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the RIDE share is $8.93, that puts it down -311.52 from that peak though still a striking 31.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $423.56M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.50 million shares over the past three months.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.60. RIDE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.45.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) registered a 1.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.40% in intraday trading to $2.17 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.15%, and it has moved by -21.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.27%. The short interest in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is 46.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.50, which implies a decrease of -44.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, RIDE is trading at a premium of 7.83% off the target high and 53.92% off the low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lordstown Motors Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) shares have gone down -9.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.96% against -0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.20% this quarter and then jump 18.50% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.32 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -77.00% in 2022.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Lordstown Motors Corp. insiders own 19.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.11%, with the float percentage being 32.25%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 213 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.95 million shares (or 5.04% of all shares), a total value of $33.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.11 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.62% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $31.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 7.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.65 million, or about 1.85% of the stock, which is worth about $12.45 million.