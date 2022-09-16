Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) Investing Potential Is $64.75

During the last session, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $64.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.88% or -$1.92. The 52-week high for the APLS share is $70.00, that puts it down -8.11 from that peak though still a striking 53.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.17. The company’s market capitalization is $7.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. APLS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) trade information

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) registered a -2.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.88% in intraday trading to $64.75 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.52%, and it has moved by -5.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.89%. The short interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is 9.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.82, which implies an increase of 16.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $113.00 respectively. As a result, APLS is trading at a discount of -74.52% off the target high and 38.22% off the low.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) shares have gone up 43.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.03% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 41.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.94 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.19 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -92.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 33.30% per annum.

APLS Dividends

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s Major holders

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 15.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.92%, with the float percentage being 107.82%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 330 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14.2 million shares (or 13.33% of all shares), a total value of $721.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.45 million shares, is of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 8.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $480.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 3.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $165.05 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.58 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $131.08 million.