American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) On Thursday â€“ Up 12.17 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)’s traded shares were 0.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $152.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.19% or -$3.42. The 52-week high for the AXP share is $199.55, that puts it down -30.67 from that peak though still a striking 12.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $134.12. The company’s market capitalization is $114.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.35 million shares over the past three months.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) trade information

American Express Company (AXP) registered a -2.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.19% in intraday trading to $152.71 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.70%, and it has moved by -5.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -3.23%. The short interest in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) is 9.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.84 day(s) to cover.

American Express Company (AXP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that American Express Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. American Express Company (AXP) shares have gone down -13.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -1.50% against -7.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 4.40% this quarter and then jump 0.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.48 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.19 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.52 billion and $12.14 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.10% and then jump by 16.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.30%. While earnings are projected to return 166.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 14.00% per annum.

AXP Dividends

American Express Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 20 and October 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for American Express Company is 2.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)â€™s Major holders

American Express Company insiders own 0.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.91%, with the float percentage being 87.02%. Berkshire Hathaway, Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,557 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 151.61 million shares (or 20.22% of all shares), a total value of $23.19 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 46.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.18 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of American Express Company (AXP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 16.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.54 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.5 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $2.07 billion.