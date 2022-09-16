ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA)’s -5.24% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the recent session, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s traded shares were 0.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.61, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.87% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the ADMA share is $2.92, that puts it down -11.88 from that peak though still a striking 61.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $532.11M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.78 million shares over the past three months.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ADMA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) registered a -3.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.87% in intraday trading to $2.61 this Thursday, 09/15/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.24%, and it has moved by 12.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 125.83%. The short interest in ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is 26.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.67, which implies an increase of 44.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, ADMA is trading at a discount of -91.57% off the target high and -53.26% off the low.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ADMA Biologics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) shares have gone up 72.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 46.20% this quarter and then jump 22.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 66.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35.01 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.48 million by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.40%. While earnings are projected to return 41.60% in 2022.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

ADMA Biologics Inc. insiders own 2.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.99%, with the float percentage being 76.61%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 160 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.59 million shares (or 6.41% of all shares), a total value of $32.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.52 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 5.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.97 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $10.3 million.